Kern County will see cooler temperatures the next few days, but we are warming things up by the time the weekend rolls around.

Winds are expected to pick up tomorrow in the mountains and desert locations, with wind gusts up to 55+ miles per hour. A wind advisory is set to start around 11am tomorrow and expire at 11pm. By Wednesday of next week, temps could be reaching 90 degrees in some parts of the valley. Air quality will be moderate.