We are going to see a few changes this week in our overall weather pattern. Starting today we will see a system brush the eastern side of the state. This will increase winds in our Kern County Mountain and Desert areas by afternoon. The next change will come with a two-system punch Thursday and Friday and again Saturday and Sunday.

Both of these storms are expected to bring rain to the Kern County area. Models suggesting, we could receive between .25-.50″ of rain Thursday through Sunday. December 2021 was a very wet month with 2.60″ of rain in Bakersfield. We can only hope for such a December here in 2022.