The storm that brought scattered showers over the weekend is moving out this morning. So expecting clearing skies today and good air quality, with cool afternoon highs in the mid-50s for the valley, low 50s in the Kern Desert, mid-40s in the Kern River Valley and low 40s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

There will be a break in precipitation from Tuesday to Thursday. A strong storm fueled by a significantly warmer atmospheric river will begin to impact the area Thursday night through Saturday, bringing widespread precipitation and very high snow levels to our county warning area. Moderate rain on top of dense snowpack will lead to rapid snowmelt, which will be highly problematic as a runoff flooding event.

Water levels will rise in river areas and streams Thursday through Saturday. People living near rivers and streams should closely monitor water levels and be ready to move to higher ground if the threat of flooding becomes imminent. People in these areas should also have an evacuation plan and keep a close eye on our websites and social media for further hydrologic updates.