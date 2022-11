Mostly sunny skies today in Kern County. Temps will be slightly cooler with lower 60’s for today. We will see a warming trend heading into Thanksgiving, with temperatures near 70 in Bakersfield. Looking forward to early next week some models look at bringing some rain into Kern County Monday-Wednesday. This would be great as we start to round out the month. One last shot of rain would be amazing. Have a great Monday and enjoy the amazing weather.