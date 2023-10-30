BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temperatures to will fall several degrees below normal in our area, with the San Joaquin Valley seeing highs in the high 60s and low 70s.

Lows have also been in the high 30`s these past two nights. However, strong winds and low relative humidity’s in the Kern County mountains, brought in by a passing cold front, have resulted in critical fire conditions that will continue this afternoon and through tomorrow evening. Winds are expected to die off by Wednesday, but relative humidity will still be

quite low through the week.

The trough will move out of our area by Monday and a ridge will begin to build in its place, leading to a warming trend that will put the valley back into the mid to high 70s by Friday.