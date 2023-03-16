On Thursday Kern County will see a mix of cloudy conditions and some sunshine as we get a break from the rain through the weekend. The latest drought monitor data released today shows that only 36% of California remains in a drought, highlighting another improvement in our drought conditions.

A weak system may move through and produce some snow showers on the mountains by Sunday, mainly north of Kern County. However, the next main system will move in on Monday and go through Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop around 3500ft below pass levels Tuesday night into Wednesday. Air quality is good today with an AQI of 36.