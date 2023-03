Lots of sunshine is on tap for Kern County tomorrow combined with cool temperatures as a winter storm moves out, and high pressure settles in.

By Saturday night, another round of winter storms will impact our local mountains, which may see a mix of rain and snow. Snow levels are lowering to 3,200 feet by Sunday near the Lake Isabella area.

This storm will move out by Monday.

Dry conditions will take over again before another winter storm will move in by late Wednesday and into next Thursday.