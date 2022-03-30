Another mild day for Kern County on this Wednesday. We started out with some clouds this morning before sunshine made a brief appearance this afternoon.

On Wednesday, temperatures remained very comfortable and right near seasonal levels. Overnight lows will fall between 45-51 degrees, steady 70s for tomorrow in the valley portion of the county, 60s and low 70s for the mountains, and mid to upper 70s in the desert.

A wind advisory is in place Wednesday night but is set to expire Thursday at 7 a.m. Air quality will be good tomorrow.