We’ll continue our dry pattern for the rest of Fall break, with cool mornings and seasonably warm afternoons. Highs will rise to several degrees above normal by Thanksgiving Day to the low 70s in the south valley and Kern River Valley with similar highs on Friday. By Saturday, expect slight lowering of temperatures, although highs will still rise to at least a few degrees above average for late November.

On Sunday night, the pattern looks to transition to a cooler, wetter regime and continue into early next week. However, much uncertainty remains, including with regards to timing and precipitation amounts. The latest computer models show a trough with a cold upper-level low coming from the Gulf of Alaska that will pass over much of Central California by Monday. This will cause winds to pick up in the typical prone areas.