On Thursday, we saw a little more sunshine around Kern County while temperatures remained below average.

We have a nice warm-up this weekend with temps reaching over 80 degrees on Saturday. Then, we’ll begin to cool down on Monday as a dry trough makes its way through our area, allowing for more breezy conditions.

We have a big warm-up headed our way as a significant hot air mass shifts over us from Wednesday-Friday of next week. Temps will be between 15-23 degrees above normal and are expected to exceed 90 degrees in the valley floor.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.