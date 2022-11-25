Another hazy day across Kern County today as high pressure continues. Afternoon highs today were 7 degrees above the normal temp of 63.

We are gearing up for a gradual cool-down this weekend, a trend that will deepen by the middle of next week. A couple of disturbances may allow for light valley rain and mountain snow north of Fresno, along with breezy conditions for our local mountains and desert communities.

Cold mornings with freezing temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley are forecast to return by the middle of next week. Air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive

groups with an AQI of 107 Saturday. There’s a 30% chance for isolated showers by next Friday.