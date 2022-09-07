Looking forward to cooler weather and rain. Wednesday was another record-breaking day for Bakersfield reaching 111 degrees, surpassing the old record of 110 set back in 1977.

Heatwave # 4 most likely will come to an end Saturday as we see temps drop to the upper 80s in Bakersfield. High pressure will begin to break down, allowing a trough of low pressure out of the Pacific Northwest to bring in cooler temps.

By the weekend, we are also tracking moisture from Hurricane Kay which is expected to push through California and bring measurable rain.

Kay is now a category 2 and is located southwest of Cabo San Lucas. The big bulk of the rain will arrive Saturday afternoon.

If you are traveling this weekend outside of Kern County, keep in mind that rainfall is expected all across Southern California starting Friday Night.

The rain models are not yet in agreement as to how much rainfall, but we expect anywhere from .10-.25″ in the South Valley, with .50-.75″ in the mountains and desert.

However, other models are suggesting a lot more, so as we get closer to the weekend, we’ll have a better idea.

Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups tomorrow.