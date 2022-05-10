BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A cooling trend continues across Kern County before a significant warm up arrives this weekend.

Temperatures on this Tuesday were at least 15 degrees below average for this time of the year, with just a few high clouds lingering over the valley floor. Winds are expected to pick up tonight and tomorrow prompting a wind advisory until 8pm on Wednesday.

The unsettling weather is due to a late storm system to the north of us, bringing scattered showers and mountain snow over the Sierra Nevada. Unfortunately, none of that limited moisture is going to make it to Kern County, but at least we get to enjoy a nice break from the heat.

Temperatures will climb up to the low 90s this weekend, before pulling back a few degrees by the start of next week. Air quality will remain good tomorrow.