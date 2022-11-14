A cold start to the work week for Kern County as minimum temperatures across the Valley range in the lower to mid-30s. We recovered nicely during the day, reaching 65 degrees this afternoon, just 3 degrees shy of the average temperature of 68.

Clear skies and dry weather will continue with very few and minimal changes in the weather pattern. However, Tuesday and Wednesday, we will see an increase in wind speeds, especially towards the high elevations and desert slopes, due to a shift in wind direction.

Northeasterly winds will push wind speeds up to 40-50 mph and increase the risk of fire danger. No precipitation is expected over the next six days, and air quality will continue to be unhealthy for sensitive groups with an AQI of 102.