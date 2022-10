A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween.

Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county.

Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; a 30-40% chance of showers is in the forecast for the valley and the mountains.