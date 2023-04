Temperatures on this Monday reached a high of 88 degrees in Bakersfield, 14 degrees above the average of 74 for this time of year.

Northwest breezes will begin to increase this evening well ahead of a of low pressure system approaching the area.

A cooling trend is expected Tuesday through Thursday.

By Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will be around five degrees below their typical values for the middle of April.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 64.