BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Make sure to grab your umbrella and bundle up if you’re heading out. It’s going to be a cool and rainy few days ahead across Kern County.

The rain will start moving in from the south and spread northward on Wednesday afternoon. You can expect periods of rain and even some snow in the mountains throughout the week, all the way until Saturday.

The rain will gradually move northward.

The highest elevations might see around 8 to 12 inches of snow in some areas of Sierra. However, the more likely scenario is that we’ll see snowfall amounts ranging from 3 to 6 inches.

Air quality will be moderate on Wednesday, with an AQI of 54, and no burning unless you are registered.