Kern County will see a big change in weather pattern this week, with colder temperatures, rain and snow over our local mountains.

Much cooler temperatures this week with afternoon highs 10 to 15 degrees below average for early May. Breezy conditions with periods of stronger gusts in wind-prone areas. The wind advisory will remain in place until Tuesday morning.

A low to medium chance of precipitation through the week with higher chances over the

mountains. Snow levels are expected to drop to 4,500 ft tomorrow night near Tehachapi, with freezing overnight lows.

Right now, some of the models are suggesting close to .50 of rain for Bakersfield by the end of the work week.

Air quality will be good with an AQI of 48.