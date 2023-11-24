BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High temperatures this afternoon will be near average for this time of year, with the upper 50s and low 60s for most desert and valley cities and air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Wood burning is prohibited today. At the higher elevations, expect upper 50s for the Kern River Valley with low 50s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park. As cool air fills into the state today, colder nights are ahead, with a Freeze Warning in effect for the rural locations around the valley and all of the Kern Desert.

Though Bakersfield looks to remain above freezing, you can expect chilly mornings with widespread frost. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are expected for the rural cities each night through early Thursday.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect plants from the cold and make preparations for outdoor animals.