Cold weather brings snow to the county as rain slows

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a cold morning around Kern County as the valley rain showers are coming to an end, but snow showers are still expected in the mountain areas until early afternoon.

The current weather system will exit later today, with skies expected to clear all around the area by the evening.

A cold night is ahead for Kern County behind this system. A freeze warning has been issued for the valley until 8 a.m. on Friday. Cover any plants that could be damaged by the cold temperatures.

We will go from cold to warm by the end of the weekend with temperatures reaching the 70s by Tuesday.