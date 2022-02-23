Cold weather brings snow to the county as rain slows

Bakersfield Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a cold morning around Kern County as the valley rain showers are coming to an end, but snow showers are still expected in the mountain areas until early afternoon.

The current weather system will exit later today, with skies expected to clear all around the area by the evening.

A cold night is ahead for Kern County behind this system. A freeze warning has been issued for the valley until 8 a.m. on Friday. Cover any plants that could be damaged by the cold temperatures.

We will go from cold to warm by the end of the weekend with temperatures reaching the 70s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News