Cold air will be moving into Kern County tonight prompting a winter weather advisory for the valley and the mountain areas. Snow levels are expected to drop below mountain passes due to a second and colder system arriving late tonight.

1-3″ of snow could be expected and impact travel plans, especially Saturday morning.

Saturday, scattered light/moderate showers during the day are expected.

By Sunday, we should dry out and welcome a slow warming trend that will remain in place for most of next week. Air quality will be good Saturday.