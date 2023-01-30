A cold front is moving through the area this Monday morning. We are going to continue to see some showers until late morning, then clearing by afternoon.

If traveling, make sure you check the local passes, snow was falling this morning. We will clear out late tonight, and cool temperatures will return overnight.

We will see lower to mid-30s starting Tuesday morning. Daytime high temps will rebound with some ridging by midweek. Expect 60s to return to the area.

Next chance of light rain is forecasted for late next Sunday.