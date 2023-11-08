BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While probability of measurable precipitation percentages were low over Kern County, many locations were able to obtain at least one one-hundredths of an inch of water with the passing storm.

Scattered clouds and increased winds will continue to linger over the region ahead of an advancing ridge pattern moving in on Thursday. While the clouds will bank-up along the south end of the San Joaquin Valley, diminishing winds will allow the Central California Interior to clear out ahead of increasing fog potential on Thursday. The next storm, while progged to approach the West Coast near day seven, is showing signs of having a greater impact then the previous storm that is now exiting California.

High-Res ensemble upper-air analysis has the early week storm exiting the region later today. This departure will allow a ridge pattern to enter the West Coast and increase the potential of fog development.