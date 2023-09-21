BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A cold front will move southward across Central California today.

A few strong thunderstorms are possible ahead of this cold front in the Sierra Nevada north of Tulare County this afternoon into this evening. Robust, southwest wind gusts are anticipated in the Kern County desert this afternoon and this evening ahead of this cold front.

A Wind Advisory is in effect. High temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley this afternoon will be around ten degrees below normal for this time of year.