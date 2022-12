The cloudy weather will continue across Kern County on Tuesday with 30% of showers across the valley floor and mountain communities.

Snow levels will start at about 4,400 feet with a light dusting possible for our mountains. This upcoming low-pressure system could also produce thunderstorm activity and moderate to heavy rainfall.

As far as temperatures, we should remain steady in the upper 50s for the remainder of the work week. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 61.