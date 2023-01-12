We get another day with no rain in Kern County. Some clouds will increase around the area, but the next chance of rain moves into the area late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures today will be nice and mild with Bakersfield in the mid 60’s and Mountain temps in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. We had some good news with our drought today. We were in the Extreme Drought category and today we improved to Severe Drought. We are moving in the right direction around the state with our snow back in most of the Sierra at 200% of normal.