BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday brings sunny skies with above-normal temperatures around Kern County.

Valley temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s, while mountain temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We are still expecting a change by Thursday with rain heading into the county. The model data suggests between a quarter to a half an inch of rain for Bakersfield.

We could see some light snow in the mountain areas overnight on Thursday, but passes shouldn’t be impacted.

We will see skies clear out by Sunday.