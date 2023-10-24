BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stable conditions will be present over the San Joaquin Valley as a result, with mostly clear skies and minimal winds setting up through mid-week.

Maximum temperatures close to average for Tuesday and Wednesday in the

upper 70s. After Monday morning`s rainfall, increased surface- level moisture capped under an area of high pressure will bring a chance for fog this morning in the western portions of the central valley.

Maximum temperatures for the weekend will struggle to warm past the mid 60s, with many areas experiencing temperatures around 10 degrees below normal. Dry air from the polar regions will cause clearer conditions to move in for the remainder of the weekend.