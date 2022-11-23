An Eastern Pacific ridge of high pressure will move inland tonight and more eastward through the Western United States Thanksgiving Day and Friday. High temperatures Thursday afternoon should be around five degrees warmer than this afternoon with the low 70s in the valley and Kern River Valley for Thanksgiving!

A trough of low pressure looks to then move southward through Central California Saturday, bringing a cooler ocean flow into the region. The trough will then move southward over the Pacific Northwest Sunday night, digging southward over Central California Monday afternoon and Monday night, before pivoting eastward Tuesday morning. This trough of low pressure will be responsible for the likelihood of snow in the Sierra Nevada and the possibility of rain in the San Joaquin Valley Monday into Tuesday morning.

The majority of precipitation is expected to fall Monday afternoon and Monday evening. Snow levels will start at around 4,500 feet Monday, before falling to about 3,000 feet Monday night. Light snow is possible along Interstate 5 and along Highway 58 above 3,000 feet Monday night into Tuesday morning. Be prepared for slick road conditions and the possibility of travel delays next week.