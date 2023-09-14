BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Above average temperatures will continue with little day to day changes until Saturday.

Highs will reach 92 degrees or warmer across the Central Valley. As for highs of 95 degrees or above during Friday, the range is about a 20 to 60 percent chance, except around 90 percent towards China Lake across much of the region outside of the Sierra Nevada and Kern County mountains.

Confidence in the cooler pattern for next week remains moderate, but is increasing. Fall arrives in less than ten days from now, so climatology suggests we should be getting a bit cooler.