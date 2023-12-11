BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’re looking at some seriously chilly temperatures, as low as 28 degrees, during the nights and early mornings until Wednesday across the valley portion of Kern County.

From Wednesday through Saturday, we can expect a nice little warming trend, dry weather will stick around until the end of the work week, so you can count on a stable climate.

By Sunday, there’s a 50 to 55% chance of above normal precipitation early next week.

Air quality will be unhealthy will be an AQI of 105, so no burning for all of Kern County.