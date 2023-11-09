BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temperatures are expected to exceed 70 degrees for today and Friday. Minimal cloud cover is expected through the weekend, however a small breakdown in the ridge on Friday will lead to cloudier conditions in the upper levels.

Towards the latter portions of the weekend, confidence is growing that an upper level trough will drop southward along the Pacific coast. This upper level system will be the major driving force behind a significant change in conditions over the forecast area by midweek.

Southwesterly winds aloft are expected as the system approaches the region, and temperatures will warm as a result.