BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A renewed surge of moisture from the southeastern desert will bring an increasing chance of scattered showers and developing thunderstorms to most of Kern County Thursday, especially in the overnight hours into Friday.

As a result of increasing cloud cover, the forecast finally brings daytime temperatures down to the more seasonal 90s Friday. But for Thursday, we still have a forecast in the 100s for most of the valley, which looks to be the 25th consecutive day of triple digits for Bakersfield.

The increasing humidity will make it feel much hotter too. A drier airmass will build over the area this weekend, keeping precipitation chances confined to the higher Sierra. So with more sunshine we’ll warm up a bit, but for now, it looks like we’ll have upper 90s and a few scattered 100s, which is on track for average here in early August.

Another tropical moisture surge will make its way into the area early next week, bringing increased chances for another round of showers and thunderstorms to the area by Monday.