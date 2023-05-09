As a result of the influx of cooler ocean air, temperatures stay well below average for another day, with highs in the mid-70s for the valley today, low to mid-70s in the Kern Desert, upper 60s in the Kern River Valley and low 60s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Temperatures will be about the same tomorrow as we slowly clear out. A warming trend will begin, with a climb to the upper 70s in the valley on Thursday and a quick jump back to the upper 80s on Friday.

This weekend will be much warmer, as forecast high temperatures hover around 15 degrees above average Saturday through Monday, with the warmest weather expected on Sunday for Mother’s Day, pushing close to 100 in Bakersfield.