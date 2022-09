We are still tracking moisture from post tropical storm Kay. While most of the Valley got skunked, some of our desert and mountain areas did pick up some light amounts with the thunderstorms. The moisture from Kay has drifted a little more west, but all areas of Kern County will see the possibility of some showers and thunderstorms. We are also going to see a good cool down this week with a deepening trough out of the Pacific Northwest. So get ready for sunny skies and the 80s Tuesday-Sunday.