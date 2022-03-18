Sunny and warm conditions on this Friday but we have changes coming in this weekend. Cooler temps and chances of showers are expected Saturday afternoon around 5 p.m. in Kern County.

The rain will continue on until Sunday morning, by the afternoon we should see a return of dry conditions.

Snow levels will remain pretty high, and we’re not forecasting traffic issues over our mountain passes, but a wind advisory will remain in place starting Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

Wind gusts could exceed 35-40 mph. Things are heating up next week, with a significant warm-up — temperatures nearing 90 degrees in some Kern County locations.