A storm system is headed for the county, and it should bring plenty of rain with it.

Sunday expect temperatures near 70 in the valley and the Kern River Valley, with the mountains near 60.

Showers will likely start Sunday night, and continue through Monday and into Tuesday night. Global forecast models are predicting just under an inch in total for the valley, with areas in the Kern River Valley picking up nearly an inch and a half. The mountains will likely see snow as temperatures dip below freezing Monday night into Tuesday morning.