BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Precipitation ahead of the next storm system will start to spread northward over Central California from south to north Wednesday afternoon.

Wet weather is anticipated Wednesday night and Thursday. One tenth of an inch to one quarter of an inch of rain is expected in the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County mountains Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

One quarter of an inch to one half of an inch of rain is anticipated in the Sierra Nevada below 8,000 feet and adjacent foothills Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.