A storm system arriving tomorrow night will be responsible for producing measurable rain in Kern County.

There will a brief break in precipitation chances Friday, prior to another storm system impacting this weekend with mountain snow and valley rain. The valley could see between .25-.50″ of rain and mountains between .50-.75″.

There could be between an inch or two of snow over the Grapevine and Frazier Park starting late tomorrow night.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 89.