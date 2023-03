A calm day with some high clouds around the area and temps in the Valley expected in the mid 50’s. We can call it the calm before the storm. Another big rain maker will hit Kern County Thursday night through Saturday.

The Valley and Mountain areas could pick up between .50-1.00″ of rain, with the Kern River Valley expecting over 2″ of rain. This will be a warm event, so snow levels will remain at about 7,000′.