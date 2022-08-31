A brutal heat wave is expected to intensify across Kern County and a big portion of the west coast over the next few days pushing temperatures near record-breaking levels through Labor Day and into next week.

The valley portion of Kern county could see temps soar between 108-110 degrees, and even hotter in our desert communities.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Wednesday of next week, with watches and warnings expanding up and down the state.

Areas like Death Valley could see temps climb to 124 degrees this weekend. The record is 133 degrees set back in 1913.

The worst of this heat wave is yet to come, so stay cool, stay hydrated.