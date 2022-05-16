BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today we enjoyed a nice drop in temperatures with a high of 86 degrees in Bakersfield. That is close to the seasonal average of 84 degrees.

Windy conditions will prevail through the overnight hours in our mountains and desert communities with a wind advisory set to expire at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The reason why temps are a bit cooler is due to a system passing to the north of us, as it exits, a ridge builds back in, with the low to mid 90s set to return by Wednesday. This up and down pattern will be prevalent the rest of the week before a warming trend takes place early next week. Some models are suggesting we might see our first triple digits of the season.

Air quality will be moderate.