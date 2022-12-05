Kern County will see more clouds and light rain over the next several days with another round of precipitation arriving tomorrow beginning around noon.

Bakersfield should see a high temperature of around 58 degrees on Monday, with a few clouds and light scattered showers. Rain and clouds should continue Tuesday with the passing of another weak through, then clearing up by Wednesday afternoon.

Mountain communities will see a high of 44 degrees, dropping to 36 at night with some evening showers. Snow is likely to fall at elevations over 5,000 feet on Tuesday.

Mojave will see a high of 54 degrees on Monday with some cloudy and windy conditions. Air quality will be moderate today with an AQI of 53.