Big Storm arrives tonight bringing high wind gusts and rain

Weather Update: We are going to see a big change in our weather later today.

Some light showers have moved into the area, but due to rain shadowing not much is hitting the ground.

Winds will increase tonight as the storm gets closers. We could see some wind gusts in the Valley near 50mph, with Mountain winds gusting near 60mph.

The bulk of the rain will arrive Tuesday morning. Expect rain amounts near 1″ in Bakersfield, with rain turning to snow in the Kern County mountains by mid day Tuesday. We could see between 1-3″ of snow at or near pass level.

The storm will exit Kern County late Tuesday, with clearing by Wednesday morning. I will have the very latest on this storm today on 17 News at Noon.

Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette