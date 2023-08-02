BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High temperatures this afternoon will be around five degrees below normal for this time of year. Maximum temperatures Thursday afternoon will be six to eight degrees below their typical values for the first half of August.

By Saturday afternoon, high temperatures will be near normal for this time of year. Widespread triple digit heat in the San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, and Kern County desert Sunday and Monday will result in a moderate risk of heat-related illnesses.