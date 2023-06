BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A cooling trend is expected today and Tuesday as a result of fresh ocean air getting pulled onshore, so temperatures will remain below seasonal averages.

That means a high of 87 in Bakersfield today and then just 81 tomorrow. The Kern River Valley will top out in the slightly humid mid-80s today with a fall to just the mid-70s tomorrow, while the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park see upper 70’s today and then just mid-60s on Tuesday!