BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today, we are expected to have highs in the 80s, however, it is a transition period as a trough starts to move in from the Pacific Northwest bringing a change of pattern.

This trough will bring in colder temperatures Saturday. Latest probabilities have a 30 percent chance or less that high temperatures will hit 75 degrees on Saturday. The colder temperatures will lower the snow level to 8,000 to 8,500 feet which will lead to our first favorable snow event of the year. The trough will also increase the winds across the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County Desert.

The big story with this trough is the first snow of the season in the Sierra Nevada. Latest models are showing between 3 and 6 inches above 8,000 feet with local heavier amounts. The models are showing the higher snow amounts towards the Sequoia and Kings Canyon area with a 14 percent chance of 6 inches or more in the higher elevations of Kings County National Park. This snow has led us to issue the first Winter Weather Advisory of the season.