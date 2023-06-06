Temperatures topped at 78 degrees for Bakersfield today and that is around 12 degrees below climatological averages for this time of the year.

Thunderstorms will move through our valley and mountain communities later on tonight. Little changes are expected Wednesday, with decreasing clouds by the afternoon then around 5 degrees of warming on Thursday and a couple more on Friday.

Temperatures will trend cooler again over the weekend as the next upper low arrives. Highs are forecast to be around 5-10 degrees below average this weekend.

The air quality will be good tomorrow with an AQI of 46.