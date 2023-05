BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A beautiful Memorial Day for Kern County with the temperatures in the lower 80’s for the Valley and 60’s and 70’s for the Mountain areas. We will see a few high clouds drift in later today, but overall, a great day to enjoy the great outdoors.

No big changes in the forecast for the next few days, but we will see temps back in the 90’s by the weekend as another ridge of high pressure builds back in over California.