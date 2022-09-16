Below-average temperatures will continue for most of Kern County this weekend. A big trough is going to slide into the region Sunday through Tuesday bringing a slight chance of rain mostly in the northern part of the county.

Otherwise, this Saturday expect sunny skies, with a high of 85 degrees, dropping to 63 at night. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before a warm-up arrives at the end of the week.

Tehachapi can expect mostly sunny conditions, with a high of 74 on tap, while the Kern River Valley mid 80s. Desert communities should see lots of sunshine and temps in the low 90s.

Air quality will be moderate for sensitive groups. Enjoy this beautiful weather while it lasts!